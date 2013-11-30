Small Business Saturday Fosters Mom-and-pop Shopping

American Express, which started Small Business Saturday in part to help small retailers during the economic downturn; the NFIB; and the federal Small Business Administration estimate that nearly 70 million customers spent $5.5 billion nationwide last year at small, independent stores during the event. "It's the buying-local concept, that personalized service, that circle of money that stays more in the community," Aldridge said. "You're helping take care of your friends that you know in the community." Before the recession, a small-scale study in the Chicago neighborhood of Andersonville found that more than two-thirds of the money customers spent with local companies remained in the Chicago economy; 57 cents of every dollar spent at chain stores left the Chicago area, according to Civic Economics, economic development consultants with offices in Chicago and Austin. Even though it is one day, there's a pour-over for weeks from that. Lisa Curatolo, Owego, N.Y.

http://www.usatoday.com/story/money/business/2013/11/29/small-business-saturday/3785883/

Obamacare website for small businesses is delayed

WASHINGTON Beset by problems with the rollout of the president's healthcare law , the Obama administration has postponed for at least a year its plans to allow small businesses in many states to use a website to select health insurance plans for their employees. Officials said they needed to concentrate on fixing the HealthCare.gov website that is supposed to allow individual consumers who don't get health benefits at work to sign up for coverage. The postponement is another major setback for the president's hopes of showcasing how the Affordable Care Act can help consumers and small businesses get health insurance.

http://www.latimes.com/nation/la-na-obamacare-small-business-20131128,0,3248128.story