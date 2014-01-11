Moves- Calpers, Nikko Asset Management, Raymond James, Rbc Wealth

Senior Investment Officer for real assets Ted Eliopoulos will serve as acting finance chief, Calpers spokesman Brad Pacheco said. Dear had returned to work full-time last month after he started treatment for prostate cancer that was diagnosed last year. NOMURA HOLDINGS INC The Japanese investment bank said it appointed Todd Sandoz as global head of execution services and equity trading. Sandoz joins from Credit Suisse, where he spent 17 years and was most recently head of global foreign exchange and short-term interest rates trading in London.

http://www.reuters.com/article/2014/01/10/financial-moves-idUSL3N0KK3D020140110?type=companyNews&feedType=RSS

Leavell Investment Management names new CEO

Grinstead succeeds Tom Leavell , who founded the firm in 1979. Leavell will continue in his role as chairman of the board and portfolio manager. Grinstead joined the company in 2010 as senior research analyst. He previously served as an investment consultant to the New Yorkbased hedge fund Southpoint Capital Advisors LP.

http://www.bizjournals.com/birmingham/news/2014/01/10/leavell-investment-management-names.html